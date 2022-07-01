Edlyn Group bags emerging business award

Srinagar, July 1: The prominent group of entrepreneurs Edlyn Group was awarded by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as the winner of the highly coveted emerging business award at Zee Salaam Conclave.
As per the statement, this prestigious award, recognizing Edlyn Groups success in innovative training methods and their subsequent impact on financial research in the valley.
Edlyn Group of Companies were founded in 2015 by Gowher Bashir as the sole infotech establishment named GZ’s Infotech Pvt Ltd in the valley which generated worldwide business and this prestigious award recognizes the innovative nature of his approach to development.
Then with the support of the Managing Director Aleem Hamid Edlyn Group expanded into new premises as industrialists with manufacturing and services of Water Treatment Solutions under the banner of Edlyn Ventures Pvt Ltd.
"The Lt Governor has always been very supportive, showing confidence and interest in our amazing training and we look forward to continuing our efforts with this valued partnership," Chairman of Edlyn Group Gowher Bashir said.
"Their new financial academy is an excellent example of innovative training methods meeting a real need. The fact that the company is also training students in the region makes this a worthy award winner. We congratulate them on their early success and look forward to helping them as they expand," Editor Zee Salam Tariq Fareedi said.