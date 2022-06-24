Edu Deptt compiles data of schools established on State land

Srinagar, June 24: The School Education Department (SED) has started compiling data on the private schools established on State land in J&K, raising concerns among the stakeholders about the future of students.
The move has also raised concerns about the employment of hundreds of teachers working in these schools across J&K.
The SED has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to compile data of the schools established on State land and also submit the details of the nearby government schools.
It has raised apprehensions about the closure of the private schools which are imparting education to lakhs of students.
The move to compile data on such institutions comes barely two months after the J&K government amended the rules under the Education Act 2002 to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in Jammu and Kashmir.
The new rules seem to be aimed at tightening the noose against the private schools established in owned or rented buildings across J&K.
The amendments were made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) in the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules, 2010 in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 29 of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002.
In the Baramulla district, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) has compiled a list of around 144 schools that according to the department data, have been established on the State land.
Surprisingly, the names of some prominent schools also figure in the list which has raised concern among the stakeholders about the academics of the students.
CEO Budgam has directed all the private educational institutions operating on the State land to close the schooling of the enrolled children with immediate effect.
The schools have been asked to issue the school-leaving certificates in favour of their respective students so that they would be accommodated in the nearby government schools “subject to the consent of their parents in this regard”.
“The matter is urgent and there is no scope of any kind of laxity,” it reads.
Earlier, the district administration Kupwara in an official communication asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara to identify the private schools established on State land and Kacharai land.
Chairman of J&K Civil Society Forum (CSF), Abdul Qayoom Wani termed the government's decision to close these private schools as closing the future of the children enrolled in these institutions.
“This hasty decision can prove detrimental for the career of the school children and it is a violation of the Right to Education,” Wani said.
Referring to the government's decision of shifting private school students to nearby government schools, he said the move would not prove fruitful for the students.
“It will damage their career,” he said.
Wani said that the land issues do not pertain to only schools but to hotels and other buildings too.
“If the government is concerned about the future of children of J&K, the issue can be resolved by alternate means like lease or land exchange to State and Kacharai lands,” he said.
Meanwhile, talking to Greater Kashmir, President of Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var urged the government to reconsider its decision of closing the educational institutions established on the State land.
“These schools have been functioning for more than 70 years and there was no need to issue such orders. These schools are functioning as per proper set rules and norms,” Var said.
He said that instead of easing out the working of private schools, the government was seeking ing to produce different types of NoCs which became difficult for the proprietors.
“Around 2 lakh students are enrolled in these schools (established on the State land) which include some orphans and poor students as well,” Var said.
He said that the main concern for the PSAJK was that the government was snatching the right of the students to free and compulsory education.
“As per the act, a student is at liberty to choose his school. But the government says they will close down the private schools and shift students to nearby government schools. Under this move, the government will snatch the right of the student and it is against the law,” Var said.
He urged the government to withdraw the order and allow schools to function smoothly in adherence to the rules and law.