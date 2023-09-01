Educated, skilled youth being pushed to wall: NC

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani on Friday said that the new worry that has engulfed Kashmir is the rising substance abuse among our youth.
This he said while addressing a workers convention at Hajin, Sonawari. The Convention was organised by In charge Constituency Hilal Lone.
Party’s North Zone President Javed Dar, District President Bandipore Mir Ghulam Rasool Naaz and In Charge Constituency Pattan Riyaz Bedar also addressed the convention.
Addressing the convention, Nasir said thousands of youth in Kashmir are slipping into the dark alleys of drug addiction as alarming numbers of youth are getting addicted to the menace. “Our youth are at the crossroads eagerly waiting for a hand holding. Our youth are in desperate need of a helping hand and cannot find it anywhere from anyone. Govt has long back abdicated its responsibility and is doing a volte face on its promises of job creation, and entrepreneurship development. The soaring levels of despondency and anxiety provided a favourable environment for the drug menace to take roots. In the wake of absence of a multi-pronged response from government quarters, the menace has assumed alarming proportions,” he said.
Lamenting the government for failing to fill up thousands of vacancies which have accumulated in different departments over the years, he said, “Where are the Jobs the Centre Promised J&K after revoking Article 370? Where is the much touted investment which was supposed to reach us? Why do not we get to hear about fast recruitment? High unemployment rates among youth in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the reasons the ruling party at the Centre has been avoiding assembly elections. They do not have the guts to face our youth.”