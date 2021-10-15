Education Department delays promotions, regularisation of teachers

The teachers said that the department had not conducted the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which had delayed the promotions of teachers.

The department has kept the in-situ promotion of hundreds of SSA teachers pending who have been absorbed in the department in the last few years as Grade II and Grade III teachers.

“Teachers get eligible for in-situ promotion after spending nine years in the department but we have completed more than 12 years but our promotion is pending,” said a teacher posted in Kupwara district.

The teachers said the promotions were delayed as the department had not convened any DPC for the last many months.

“The Directorate of School Education Kashmir is not holding DPC to grant in situ time-bound promotions to the teachers,” he said.

Among all districts, the teachers from Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara districts are the worst sufferers.

“Due to the delay in our time-bound promotions, our arrears also get lapsed which deprives the teachers of their rights,” the teachers said.

They said that they had submitted their files some six months ago which were gathering dust either in the directorate or in the office of concerned Chief Education Offices (CEO).

Besides time-bound promotions, the transition of SSA teachers as Grade II and Grade III teachers has also been delayed in the department.

“These teachers completed five years service as SSA teachers in a few months and should be now absorbed as Grade II and Grade III teachers on the same pattern as has been followed since 2018,” the teachers said.

They said that the transition of teachers in the department should be a continuous process till all the teachers are absorbed in the department.

J&K Teachers’ Association (JKTA) also castigated the department for delaying the time-bound promotions and transition of teachers for the past many months.

“The process of ReTregularisation and transition has gone down drastically owing to unavailability of manpower. The recent transfer of officials has badly hit the overall process of ReTregularisation and transition because of which hundreds of ReTs and RReTs are suffering,” Chairman JKTA Shah Fayaz said.

He said that around 700 cases of ReTs and RReTs were pending in the directorate, awaiting regularisation and transition.

“Around 670 files are pending in several districts, delaying the transition of SSA teachers as Grade-II and Grade-III teachers,” Fayaz said.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh acknowledged that the promotions were pending and would be approved by November.

“I am aware that several in situ promotions are pending in the department. We will try our best to clear the backlog by November 15,” Singh said.