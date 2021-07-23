Education department employee shot dead in south Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar: A man working in the education department was shot dead by militants in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.
"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Lurgam in Tral," said a police spokesman on Twitter.
Reports said that the attack took place at around 9:35 pm.
Malik (35), who was posted at GHS Khalil, was wounded in the attack following which he was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported news agency GNS.