Education Department to transfer amount of uniform cost to students’ bank accounts

The SED under Samagra - a centrally-sponsored scheme, provides two sets of uniforms to each school-going student up to class 8th in March post reopening of schools after the winter break.

For this the SED is provided a unit cost of Rs 600 by the Union Ministry of Education Ministry which was Rs 400 till 2018.

However, the prolonged closure of educational institutions due to Covid-19 delayed the stitching and distribution of the uniforms among the students.

“Sanction is accorded to the transfer of funds on account of uniform charges into the bank account of students or parents at Rs 600 per eligible student through DBT mode during the financial year 2021-22 as per the guidelines of Samagra Shiksha,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh.

“In order to ensure uniformity and quality of uniforms to be purchased by parents for their children (eligible students) certain norms and specifications are to be adhered to,” the order reads.

All girls, SC, ST and BPL boys of class 1st to 8th are eligible to receive the amount.

As per the specifications recommended by the department, the quality of the uniform should be 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton for boys’ trousers and shirts besides girls’ shirt and shalwar.

Before Covid-19, the school uniforms were procured at zone or school level and distributed among the children but the department used to face criticism over the quality of the uniform.