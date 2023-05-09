Education Deptt asks students to avail free admission in private tuition centres

The candidates desirous of availing the coaching facility have been informed to submit their applications as per the prescribed format, along with qualification certificate of the previous class and supporting documents viz: destitute certificate, orphan certificate, ration card of Below Poverty Line (BPL)/ Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)/ Priority Household (PHH), as the case may be, through email at bplstufc.dsej@gmail.com or in person during office hours in the private section of Directorate of School Education, Muthi, Jammu within a period of 15 days from the issuance of this notice."

"The list of provisionally registered private tuition/ coaching centres can be accessed on the official website of this Directorate (www.schedujammu.nic.in)," a statement read.