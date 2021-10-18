Education deptt’s ‘PM package employees’ demand imparting online classes

A delegation of employees submitted a representation to the divisional administration Kashmir and submitted their grievance.

The move comes days after two teachers (from among the minorities) were assassinated during school hours in Srinagar.

In the wake of the attack, the teachers of the minority community had demanded a leave from schools. However, the demand was dismissed by the government.

The government had said that the department had not issued any order regarding mass leave, deployment or mass transfer of academic or non-academic staff for minority employees.

The department clarified that all schools were running as per normal schedule in J&K according to the guidelines issued by the government with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Now the employees recruited under the PM package have approached the divisional administration seeking exemption from attending schools.

In the wake of this, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PandurangKondbarao Pole has taken up the matter with the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and directed it to issue necessary instructions in this regard.

“As per the telephonic discussion held with you over the subject matter, you are directed to issue necessary directions and instructions to the concerned for immediate action in the matter under the intimation to this office,” reads an official communication addressed to DSEK.

Director School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir was not available for his comments.

However, an official at the directorate confirmed that the director received the communication from the divisional administration.

“The action in this regard will be taken,” the official said.