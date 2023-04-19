'Education is key to empowering girls'

Budgam, Apr 19: Police in Budgam organised a special programme on women empowerment and physiological issues among girls for the benefit of school girls at DPL Budgam.
The police also distributed school kits and clothes among the school-going girls belonging to economically challenged families. The ‘Women Empowerment Programme’ was attended by more than 100 school girls from various government and private schools in the district. The programme included several sessions that focused on specific topics, such as health and hygiene, self-defense, legal issues related to women, and career opportunities for girls. The sessions were led by experienced professionals from the medical and education fields who shared their knowledge and expertise on the topic. The sessions were designed to be interactive and engaging, allowing the girls to ask questions and seek clarification from the experts.
Moreover, SSP Budgam Al Tahir Gilani along with other senior officers distributed education kits and clothes consisting of notebooks, school bags, pens, pencils, erasers, geometry boxes, school shoes, sports schools, 2 dresses each, a tiffin box, stools shawl and other necessary stationery items to over 60 girls belonging to economically challenged families.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam said that, " We believe that education is the key to empowering girls and enabling them to live with dignity, self-respect, and confidence. " "We are committed to promoting women's empowerment in all its forms and this programme is just one step in this direction."
He further added that the main motive of this event was to promote learning and education and the police aim to continue supporting such initiatives in the future as well. The Police Department believes that by uplifting and supporting the education of girls from impoverished backgrounds, they can build a brighter future for them and bring positive change to society.