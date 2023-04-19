'Education is key to empowering girls'

The police also distributed school kits and clothes among the school-going girls belonging to economically challenged families. The ‘Women Empowerment Programme’ was attended by more than 100 school girls from various government and private schools in the district. The programme included several sessions that focused on specific topics, such as health and hygiene, self-defense, legal issues related to women, and career opportunities for girls. The sessions were led by experienced professionals from the medical and education fields who shared their knowledge and expertise on the topic. The sessions were designed to be interactive and engaging, allowing the girls to ask questions and seek clarification from the experts.

Moreover, SSP Budgam Al Tahir Gilani along with other senior officers distributed education kits and clothes consisting of notebooks, school bags, pens, pencils, erasers, geometry boxes, school shoes, sports schools, 2 dresses each, a tiffin box, stools shawl and other necessary stationery items to over 60 girls belonging to economically challenged families.