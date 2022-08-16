Education Ministry revises guidelines for CSSS

Ganderbal: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has revised the guidelines of Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) for Colleges and University Students.

In a communique, the MoE said the guidelines pertaining to the students are: Students having gross parental/family income up to Rs 4.5 Lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.

Income certificate will be required only for the fresh applicants; students who missed to apply for renewal of application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for renewal of scholarship for subsequent year on NSP, if he/she fulfils eligibility condition for renewal; students will apply for Scholarship only through National Scholarship Portal (NSP).