Education Ministry revises guidelines for CSSS

Ganderbal: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has revised the guidelines of Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) for Colleges and University Students.
In a communique, the MoE said the guidelines pertaining to the students are: Students having gross parental/family income up to Rs 4.5 Lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.
Income certificate will be required only for the fresh applicants; students who missed to apply for renewal of application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for renewal of scholarship for subsequent year on NSP, if he/she fulfils eligibility condition for renewal; students will apply for Scholarship only through National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
Online application will be verified at two levels, i.e by the institute where the students is studying and thereafter by the concerned State Higher Education Department or any other Agency/Official nominated by the State as State Nodal Agency (both for fresh and renewal applicants); students will not be permanently debarred for scholarship due to delay in renewal or verification.
However, students will have to submit renewal application within a cut-off date.