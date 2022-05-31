Education provider offers JK’s SC, ST students free education

Srinagar: There is a good news for the SC and ST students of Jammu and Kashmir as North India’s Leading education provider group St. Soldier Group of Institutions, Jalandhar, has offered free education to them.

While addressing media persons Prof. Manhar Arora, Managing Director said that “we are offering four different scholarships for all the students of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“First big announcement is that students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) will have to pay no fee for studying in St. Soldier Group of Institutions, but they must be eligible for selected courses. Second announcement is for all students belonging to other casts including general category. There will be Young Scholars Reward Scholarships for all the students of Jammu and Kashmir especially for general category to be offered by St. Soldier Group of Institutions,” education provider said.