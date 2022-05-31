Education provider offers JK’s SC, ST students free education

Srinagar: There is a good news for the SC and ST students of Jammu and Kashmir as North India’s Leading education provider group St. Soldier Group of Institutions, Jalandhar, has offered free education to them.
While addressing media persons Prof. Manhar Arora, Managing Director said that “we are offering four different scholarships for all the students of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“First big announcement is that students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) will have to pay no fee for studying in St. Soldier Group of Institutions, but they must be eligible for selected courses. Second announcement is for all students belonging to other casts including general category. There will be Young Scholars Reward Scholarships for all the students of Jammu and Kashmir especially for general category to be offered by St. Soldier Group of Institutions,” education provider said.
“The Young Scholars Reward Scholarships will be distributed with simple criteria. The academic eligibility for any course is 50% marks. Students securing marks more than 50% will get 10% Scholarship. Students securing marks more than 60% will get 20% Scholarship, in the same manner students securing more than 70% marks will get 30%, students securing more than 80% marks will get 40% and students who score more than 90% marks will get 50% Scholarship. Third big announcement is that any student who will get admission in any course of St. Soldier Group of Institutions will get three months free cricket training in Yuvraj Singh Academy of Cricket Excellence established in St. Soldier Campus. The fourth major announcement is that any student who is recommended by this newspaper or news channel will get straight away 50% scholarship irrespective of any percentage scored by the students but it must be above 50%,” it added.