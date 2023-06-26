Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk ends climatic fast

Srinagar, June 26 : Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent engineer turned educational reformist whose life inspired a character in the Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots", on Monday ended his nine-day climatic fast here at NDS Stadium Leh.
Wangchuk had begun his seven-day climatic fast on June 18 in support of environmental and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the eco fragile and sensitive Ladakh region. He had extended it by two more days and on the 9th day of his climatic fast ended his fast at NDS Stadium Leh where hundreds of people gathered around.
Wangchuk’s ‘climatic fast’ was the second time in the past six months. Earlier he had kept a similar climatic fast in January this year under sub zero temperatures.
"9th DAY OF MY FAST. For the Safeguard of Ladakh's fragile mountain ecology & it's indiginous people. People have gathered in large numbers as I break my fast" Sonam Wangchuk tweeted. Buddhist leader and Chairman Leh Apex Body (LAB) Thupstan Chhewang offered him some water and food at NDS Stadium Leh in presence of all large number of people, as he break his fast. Wangchuk, 56, known for his environment-friendly innovations, has been demanding safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh besides other four demands put forth by the Ladakh leaders .