Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk ends climatic fast

Wangchuk had begun his seven-day climatic fast on June 18 in support of environmental and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the eco fragile and sensitive Ladakh region. He had extended it by two more days and on the 9th day of his climatic fast ended his fast at NDS Stadium Leh where hundreds of people gathered around.

Wangchuk’s ‘climatic fast’ was the second time in the past six months. Earlier he had kept a similar climatic fast in January this year under sub zero temperatures.