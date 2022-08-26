Education sector worst affected: AAP

Srinagar, Aug 26: Terming education sector as backbone of society which is must for inclusive development of society, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)has expressed concerns over poor state of affairs in education sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
AAP leader Reyaz Majid addressed a press conference in Kashmir to discuss the problems prevailing in education sector in field.
"Government is publicising the good condition of some government schools located in towns which however is also not that too good but the main problem exist in government schools of rural areas which are running in a situation directly affecting the teaching learning process," Reyaz Majid said.
He added that Government should realise the ground realities and should come up with a plan to provide basic infrastructure in all the government schools and should especially ensure availability of desks, chairs, heating and cooling arrangements, hygienic drinking water facilities.
Citing an example, Reyaz Majid said that a Primary School was sanctioned in Teadwa mohalla of Anderwali village in Pulwama where students are presently studying in a temporary tent with Government has failed to construct school building and this is a situation of almost all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir where a number of schools are being run in open under sky with education department failing to ensure a roof over the head of students.
"Education is backbone of society and teachers prepare all the stakeholders and every politician, bureaucrat or a common man was once a student and for this Government in J&K should ensure that education sector is improved in real sense." AAP leader Reyaz Majid said.