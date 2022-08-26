Education sector worst affected: AAP

Citing an example, Reyaz Majid said that a Primary School was sanctioned in Teadwa mohalla of Anderwali village in Pulwama where students are presently studying in a temporary tent with Government has failed to construct school building and this is a situation of almost all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir where a number of schools are being run in open under sky with education department failing to ensure a roof over the head of students.

"Education is backbone of society and teachers prepare all the stakeholders and every politician, bureaucrat or a common man was once a student and for this Government in J&K should ensure that education sector is improved in real sense." AAP leader Reyaz Majid said.