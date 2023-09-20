Education zone Hariganiwan in Ganderbal faces deficiency of teaching staff

Sources said that the education zone Hariganiwan is facing teaching staff deficiency with many schools in this zone particularly in far off rural areas having less than required teaching staff. Many parents complained that they are concerned about their children as the non availability of required teaching staff in the schools is affecting the education of students. Official sources said that there are about 122 schools (KG to 8th) with an enrollment of around 7000 students having a teaching staff strength of 392. “Hariganiwan zone is having less staff strength availability as compared to other education zones of Ganderbal district which is a concern,” Parvaiz Ahmed, a social activist said. He said that the children of poor families who can’t afford to admit their wards in other private schools are studying in these schools and if the authorities don’t look into the issue, the future of these students will be ruined.