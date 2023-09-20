Education zone Hariganiwan in Ganderbal faces deficiency of teaching staff

Ganderbal, Sep 19: Various government schools in education zone Hariganiwan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district are grappling with teaching staff deficiency causing a concern among the parents whose wards are studying in these educational institutions.
Sources said that the education zone Hariganiwan is facing teaching staff deficiency with many schools in this zone particularly in far off rural areas having less than required teaching staff. Many parents complained that they are concerned about their children as the non availability of required teaching staff in the schools is affecting the education of students. Official sources said that there are about 122 schools (KG to 8th) with an enrollment of around 7000 students having a teaching staff strength of 392. “Hariganiwan zone is having less staff strength availability as compared to other education zones of Ganderbal district which is a concern,” Parvaiz Ahmed, a social activist said. He said that the children of poor families who can’t afford to admit their wards in other private schools are studying in these schools and if the authorities don’t look into the issue, the future of these students will be ruined.
Locals said that the authorities seemed least concerned about the issue. Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Abdul Majid Kohli admitted that there is some deficiency of teaching staff in some schools of education zone Hariganiwan and said that it will be resolved. “We are trying to manage the staff shortage in some schools by posting more teachers, however there are some issues which we are on to resolve,” CEO told Greater Kashmir. He said the cluster heads have been authorised to check the staff strength in the schools under their jurisdiction to make necessary arrangements within the schools having shortage of staff. The CEO assured that he will take a review and see what is required to be done further in this regard.