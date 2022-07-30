Educational conference held at Green Valley Institute

Srinagar: An educational conference of chairpersons, academicians and educators was held at Green Valley Educational Institute today under the aegis of LXL Ideas.

Dr. Farooq Ahmad Wasil, Global Head Affordable School Gems Education was the guest of honour and Syed Sultan Ahmad, Founder and MD LXl Ideas was the chief guest.

The conference deliberated upon the mental wellbeing of students post pandemic. The speakers discussed the matter in particular and the challenges that the education sector is facing in particular.

Delegates from nearly 60 schools including DPS Srinagar, GD Goenka Anantnag, SRM Welkin Sopore, Birla Open Mind International School, Pampore, Radiant Public school Anantnag, RP School, Srinagar, Foundation World School,Srinagar participated in the event.