Effective amenities for devotees on Urs demanded

In a statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e- Subha, Sagar said that the Urs Sharief of Hazrat Usman Ghani ( RA) is observed across Kashmir thus making it imperative for the divisional administration to step in and facilitate them by ensuring adequate public utility services and other amenities at Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal and other measure shrines including Aham Sharief, Kaba Marg, Jenab Sahib Soura, and Pinjoora.