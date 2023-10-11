Efforts afoot to promote potential folk artists

Ramban, Oct 11: Reiterating that Ramban district has a great potential in all aspects of folk art representing different local languages and dialects, the Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam today said that the district administration is focusing on channelization of the potential of youth in the right direction.
The Deputy Commissioner was speaking at a function organised to express gratitude to District Administration and Project Director, Patel Engineering Ltd, Rampal Khajuria, by the local artists, for providing the latest modern electronic musical instruments.