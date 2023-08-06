EGI expresses concern over Press & Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur which is meant to replace the existing Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867 (PRB).

In a statement jointly issued by issued by President EGI Seema Mustafa, General Secretary Anant Nath and Treasurer Shriram Pawar, the, EGI said though the ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons’ mentions that the ‘proposed legislation is based on the spirit of upholding media freedom and ease of doing business’ in effect the new bill in fact widens the powers of the State to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines than the existing law had.