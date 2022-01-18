EGI resents govt move to shut down Kashmir Press Club

The government on Monday canceled the alotment of the Estates Department quarters housing the KPC after two rival factions of journalists claimed the management rights.

"The shutting down of the club is the

latest act in a sequence of disturbing events, wherein the “re-registration” of the Club was first arbitrarily put “in abeyance” by the Registrar of Societies on January 14th, followed by the shocking breach of institutional norms when a group of people, with the active support of state police and

CRPF, took over the office and management of the Club on January 15th," EGI said in a statement.