EGP organises seminar on pollution caused by plastic
Srinagar, June 6: To mark World Environment Day, the Environmental Policy Group (EPG) organised a seminar "Beat Plastic Pollution" at Green Land College of Paramedics & Nursing here.
The event was attended by more than 200 students, members of civil society, Government officials, academia, subject experts and reputed environmentalists.
Khurshid Ganai, former Advisor to Governor was the chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. The EPG convenor Faiz Bakshi anchored the programme .Prof Dr Irfan Rashid, Department of Geoinformatics made a powerpoint presentation about the alarming status of environment , especially the water bodies.
Among other prominent speakers were Dr.G.N.Qasba, former SMC Commissioner; Iftikhar Hakeem , former Chief Town Planner; Basharat Kawoosa , former Chief Engineer PHE; Dr.Waseem Raja , Addl Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Deptt; Dr.Ehsaan Chishti Deputy Director Tourism; Er. Ajaz Rasool, EPG Advisor & Environmental expert; Abdul Majid Bhat. Besides Dr.MM Shuja, Peerzada Fayaz, Dr.Tauseef, EPG Co-founders & GC Members; Ashaq Hussain Shangloo, KCCI Senior Vice President ; Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat , Chairman RTI Movement and noted social and environmental activist; Abrar Ahmad Khan President Batamaloo Traders Association; Farooq Kutho President TAAK; Bashir Ahmad Bhat President KHAROF; Er Suhail Jan, Chairman Greenland Foundation; Dr.Riyaz Qureshi, Head Department of Tourism Studies, University of Kashmir; Haji Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, President NLCO; Dr. Nadia , Principal Green Land College; Umeera Mohammed, Lecturer Green Land College Arif Ahmad/, Ayaan Ahmad/, Shazia Shafi, Uzma Fayaz, Majid Farooq.
Riyaz Malik an environmentalist and Dr.Ayoub , President JK FAST were also present. The Guest speakers were felicitated whereas the management and students of host Green Land College were given certificates.
The EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi in his address impressed upon students the importance of conservation of environment vis a vis their role as the builders of future. Bakshi added that the awareness about conservation of natural resources had to be taken far and wide. He thanked the Chief Guest and gathering for their contribution in making the seminar a success. The Convenor also thanked the Chairman and Management of Green Land Foundation for their hospitality and wonderful hospitality.