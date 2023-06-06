EGP organises seminar on pollution caused by plastic

The event was attended by more than 200 students, members of civil society, Government officials, academia, subject experts and reputed environmentalists.

Khurshid Ganai, former Advisor to Governor was the chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. The EPG convenor Faiz Bakshi anchored the programme .Prof Dr Irfan Rashid, Department of Geoinformatics made a powerpoint presentation about the alarming status of environment , especially the water bodies.