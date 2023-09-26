Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements finalised in Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 26: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today chaired a meeting of officers and Auqaf members at mini secretariat here to review and finalise the arrangements made for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district.
During the meeting, the ADDC instructed officers for providing all requisite facilities including safe drinking water, sanitation, medical care facilities, uninterrupted power supply, adequate transport facilities and parking places to the devotees.
Fire and emergency department was instructed to depute fire tenders at shrines where large congregations in view of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) are expected.
The ADDC directed municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation measures are put in place well in advance at shrines/khankahas and their vicinity including at Ziyarat Shareef Kulgam & all other places.
Concerned O were also instructed to intensify market checking to keep a check on rates in the market. In addition ARTO was directed to ensure better transport facilities and route plans across the district. The meeting was attended by ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, SP GM Bhat, SDM Noorabad Bashir Ul Hassan, CMO, Tehsildars, ARTO, AD-FCS&CA, EOs and other concerned.