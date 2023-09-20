Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements finalised in Shopian

The DC stressed upon the officers for providing all the requisite facilities to the devotees visiting Asar Shareef Pinjoora Shopian, Arhama, Jamia Masjid and other mosques during the Milad days across the district.

He further stressed for close coordination and synergy among line departments for ensuring uninterrupted arrangements of electricity, transport management, Medicare, water, sanitation facilities etc. The DC also directed for constituting a market checking teams headed by Tehsildars in their respective jurisdictions for proper market checking to keep availability of essentials on reasonable rates in Markets.