Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements finalised in Shopian
Shopian, Sep 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today chaired a meeting of officers to finalize the arrangements for the smooth celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district.
The DC stressed upon the officers for providing all the requisite facilities to the devotees visiting Asar Shareef Pinjoora Shopian, Arhama, Jamia Masjid and other mosques during the Milad days across the district.
He further stressed for close coordination and synergy among line departments for ensuring uninterrupted arrangements of electricity, transport management, Medicare, water, sanitation facilities etc. The DC also directed for constituting a market checking teams headed by Tehsildars in their respective jurisdictions for proper market checking to keep availability of essentials on reasonable rates in Markets.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz; SDM, Zainapora, ACR, ACP, ARTO, DIO, DSHO, Tehsildars, EO MC, Ex. Engineer PDD, AD Fisheries besides concerned from management authorities of Auqaf Committees.