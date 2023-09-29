Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar, Sep 29: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with thousands of devotees thronging the Hazratbal shrine which houses the relics of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Thousands of devotees offered Friday congregational prayers at the Hazratbal shrine on Friday as part of the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.
The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed by its custodian after the prayers.
Many devotees from far-flung areas of Kashmir had arrived at the shrine last night to offer morning prayers.
The J&K Waqf Board, which manages the affairs of the shrine, had made arrangements for these devotees.
The devotees got emotional and raised their hands in prayers reciting Quranic verses while having a glimpse of the holy relic.
Reports of celebrations were received from other parts of Kashmir too.
Hundreds of devotees also participated in the congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered the Friday sermon.
The Milad processions were taken out from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, and other localities of Srinagar.
The congregational prayers were organised at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharief Shehari Kalashpora, Lal Bazaar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA), and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahab (RA).
Prayers were held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag, mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan.
Thousands of devotees thronged Khiram Hazratbal shrine in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district which also houses the relics of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Similar processions were reported from Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin, and other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, prayers were held throughout the day at Ziayarat of Hazrat Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharief.
In north Kashmir, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions were expected to be taken out at various places.
Reports of similar processions were also received from the Jammu division.
The civil and Police administration had made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.