Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour

Thousands of devotees offered Friday congregational prayers at the Hazratbal shrine on Friday as part of the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed by its custodian after the prayers.

Many devotees from far-flung areas of Kashmir had arrived at the shrine last night to offer morning prayers.

The J&K Waqf Board, which manages the affairs of the shrine, had made arrangements for these devotees.

The devotees got emotional and raised their hands in prayers reciting Quranic verses while having a glimpse of the holy relic.