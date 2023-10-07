Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) conference to be held in Rainawari today

The Milad Conference will be organized by Markaz-i-Muhammadia Jammu Kashmir. Renowned cleric Mirwaiz Maulana Salim Javid Gazali will throw light on the life and teachings of beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). People have been appealed to participate in the conference.

Meanwhile, on the chahlum of Late Mohammad Yousuf Anjum, Majlis Arba'een will be held on Monday at the residence of the Late M Y Anjum. On the occasion special prayers will be held for the deceased. The Majlis will be held from Zuhar to Asr prayers.