Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) | Karwan-e- Islami International takes out rallies in Kashmir

According to a press release, the rallies were taken out in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Poonch, Kupwara, Ganderbal and other places.

In Srinagar a rally was taken out from Jama Masjid Abu Tarab at Qamarwari Chowk. It passed through Parimpora, Barthana and other places and culminated at Shadipora on Friday prayers. Thousands of people participated in it. Chief of Karwan-e- Islami, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami addressed the people.