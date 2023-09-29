Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) | Karwan-e- Islami International takes out rallies in Kashmir
Srinagar, Sep 29 : Karwan-e- Islami International took out rallies in different parts of Kashmir on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ( SAW) today.
According to a press release, the rallies were taken out in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Poonch, Kupwara, Ganderbal and other places.
In Srinagar a rally was taken out from Jama Masjid Abu Tarab at Qamarwari Chowk. It passed through Parimpora, Barthana and other places and culminated at Shadipora on Friday prayers. Thousands of people participated in it. Chief of Karwan-e- Islami, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami addressed the people.
He threw light on Eid-e- Milad and life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He expressed concern over the increasing drug addiction in J&K and appealed the people to play their role in effectively dealing with the serious problem.