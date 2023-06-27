Eid holidays on June 29, 30 in J&K: Govt

Srinagar, June 27: The Eid ul Azha holidays will now be on June 29 and 30 instead of June 28 and 29, the government said in an order.
"In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022 and Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of 'Eid-ul-Azha' shall now be observed on 29th & 30h June, 2023 (Thursday & Friday) instead of 28th & 29th June, 2023 (Wednesday &
Thursday) in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, " the order said.
The Eid ul Azha will be celebrated across J&K from June 29.