Eid holidays on June 29, 30 in J&K: Govt

"In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022 and Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of 'Eid-ul-Azha' shall now be observed on 29th & 30h June, 2023 (Thursday & Friday) instead of 28th & 29th June, 2023 (Wednesday &

Thursday) in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, " the order said.

The Eid ul Azha will be celebrated across J&K from June 29.