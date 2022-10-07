Holidays on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Urs Sheikh-ul-Alam postponed

Srinagar Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday postponed the holidays on account of Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), the birth anniversary of the holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) and Urs Sheikh-ul-Alam) by a day.
"In partial modification of Government Order No.1337-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 read with Government order No.1338-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, the holiday on account of "Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi" shall now be observed on 9" October 2022 (Sunday) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday) in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, " an order issued by the GAD read.
A similar order issued by the government said that the holiday on account of Urs Sheikh-ul-Alam will be observed on October 23(Sunday) instead of October 22 (Saturday).