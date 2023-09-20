Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) following Friday | Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements

He specifically laid focus on the smooth arrangements at shrines especially at Hazratbal shrine Srinagar with respect to sanitation, establishment of Health Camp, reparation of roads, availability of drinking water tankers, uninterrupted power supply, smooth transportation of devotees by SRTC buses, parking places, security arrangements and other facilities.

The Deputy Commissioners and other officers also briefed the meeting about the arrangements put in place for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) in their respective districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam, ADC Srinagar, Officers of Traffic Police, Transport, Power, Health, PHE, SMC, Food & Civil Supplies and others.