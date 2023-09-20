Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) following Friday | Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements

Srinagar, Sep 20: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Wednesday convened a meeting of Officers to review arrangements for the forthcoming religious occasions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and Friday following in Kashmir Division.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed all the officers to ensure better quality facilities at the major Shrines including Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-i- Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag and Peth Makhama Beerwah Budgam besides other prominent places.
He directed the Officers to make all the necessary arrangements for essential services much to the convenience of the general public, especially devotees visiting shrines.
He specifically laid focus on the smooth arrangements at shrines especially at Hazratbal shrine Srinagar with respect to sanitation, establishment of Health Camp, reparation of roads, availability of drinking water tankers, uninterrupted power supply, smooth transportation of devotees by SRTC buses, parking places, security arrangements and other facilities.
The Deputy Commissioners and other officers also briefed the meeting about the arrangements put in place for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) in their respective districts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam, ADC Srinagar, Officers of Traffic Police, Transport, Power, Health, PHE, SMC, Food & Civil Supplies and others.