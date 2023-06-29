Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Ladakh

Eid-ul- Adha prayers were also offered at EidgahPadumZanskar. AnjumanImamiaLeh town celebrated EidulAdha. Nimaaz- e -Eid was also performed at the Imam BargahLeh. Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth celebration of Eid-ulAdha at these places. Extending a greeting to the people on the occasion through tweet, Lieutenant Governor Dr B D Mishra has said the message of compassion and “benevolence will be an inspiration to all of us.” In the special sermon of the eid prayers, the speakers prayed for peace, prosperity, and harmony. Later, people greeted each other.