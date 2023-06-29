Eid-ul-Adha prayers draw massive gatherings across J&K

The revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar was a sight to behold as worshipers, dressed in traditional attire, flocked to the premises from early morning, united in prayer and seeking blessings on Eid-ul-Adha. Similarly, Chrari Sharief in Budgam and other Eidgahs throughout Jammu and Kashmir echoed with the resounding prayers of the faithful, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

In Jammu, the largest congregation took place at Eidgah Jammu, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The venue reverberated with the beautiful recitation of prayers and the heartfelt supplications of the worshipers.

Local authorities and the administration made meticulous arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and to ensure the comfort and safety of the worshipers. Adequate security measures were implemented to maintain a peaceful environment. The Eid prayers concluded on a peaceful note, further reinforcing the spirit of harmony and unity. (With inputs from KNS)