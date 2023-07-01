Eid-ul-Adha | Scores of people greet Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 1: Scores of people from different walks of life called on Party President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah at their residence to greet them on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a press note, fFollowing the observance of Eid-ul-Adha, a number of people from different walks of life including senior party leaders, functionaries, delegates, office bearers, and prominent civil society members called on the duo at their residence in Gupkar, Srinagar. The Gupkar residence of the Party President and Vice President wore a festive look on the third consecutive day of the Eid-ul-Adha as well.
Earlier this week, the duo offered Fatiha at the Qaid Mazar Naseem Bagh before visiting Asaar-e-Sharif Dargah, Hazratbal for Salat-al-Eid prayers. The President and Vice President joined thousands of other devotees at the Dargah, Hazratbal Shrine in offering the Eid Prayers.