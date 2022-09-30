Eidgah meant for Eid prayers, sustain sports activities in adjoining land: NC

Srinagar, Sep 30: Senior National Conference leader and former speaker J&K Assembly Mubarak Gul on Friday stated that Eidgah premises are meant for Eid prayers and that the adjoining land should be fully dedicated to youngsters for sustainable sports activities.
In a statement, Mubarak Gul said that Eidgah has a historical background which dates back to hundreds of years. “The land has been used for congregational Friday prayers and sports activities by children for hundreds of years now. Ideally the administration should take all stakeholders on ground before deciding the future course of action,”he said.
Referring to the space crunch in the Shahar-e Khas areas, Gul said the proposed takeover of the ground by Waqf will adversely affect the sports and recreational activities of Srinagar youth who have very little avenues left in the city. “It is a known fact that Shaher Khaas areas donot boast many parks and grounds for sports activities. If the land is subjected to construction activities, there will be no place for our youth. Where will they go?,” he said adding, “The need of the hour is to augment the sports related infrastructure on the ground in a manner that the ground's historic sanctity is maintained. It is also advised that the marshy land behind the ground be used to construct a community centre, children's park and gymnasium.”