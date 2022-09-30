Eidgah meant for Eid prayers, sustain sports activities in adjoining land: NC

Referring to the space crunch in the Shahar-e Khas areas, Gul said the proposed takeover of the ground by Waqf will adversely affect the sports and recreational activities of Srinagar youth who have very little avenues left in the city. “It is a known fact that Shaher Khaas areas donot boast many parks and grounds for sports activities. If the land is subjected to construction activities, there will be no place for our youth. Where will they go?,” he said adding, “The need of the hour is to augment the sports related infrastructure on the ground in a manner that the ground's historic sanctity is maintained. It is also advised that the marshy land behind the ground be used to construct a community centre, children's park and gymnasium.”