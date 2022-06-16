Eight CRPF men, civilian injured in Kulgam accident

Srinagar, Jun 16: At least eight paramilitary CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured when their vehicle collided with an autorickshaw and both turned turtle in Nehama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting the officials news agency KNO reported that CRPF vehicle bearing registration HR55AE-2071 collided with an auto bearing registeration number JK18C-8341 resulting in injuries to eight CRPF personnel and the auto driver.
The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Surinder Singh, K Satya, K Maha, Rakib-Ul-Islam, Rajinder, C Rama Krishna, Mishram Arvind, A Rajni while civilian was identified as Mohammad Akbar.
All the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, he said. Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.