Eight days on, Srinagar-Kargil road remains shut

Kargil, Apr 24: The Srinagar-Kargil road remained closed for 8th consecutive day on Monday following the snowfall and snow avalanches along the Zojila Pass on the road.
The road was closed on April 17 after the fresh snowfall and avalanches occured along the road and buried several vehicles.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the no traffic movement will be allowed on Zojila Pass (Srinagar-Kargil road) on Monday as well due to snow accumulation and shooting stones at several places on the road, adding that the snow clearance work is going on.
"In view of snow accumulation/avalanches there shall be ‘no vehicular movement’ on 24-04-2023(Monday) through Zojila" the Kargil Police tweeted.
Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said that Zojila Pass ( Srinagar-Kargil) will remain closed for traffic movement on April 24th, Monday in view of the snow accumulation and avalanches.
Hundreds of vehicles including trucks and passengers vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway for last 8 days.