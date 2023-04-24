Eight days on, Srinagar-Kargil road remains shut

Kargil, Apr 24: The Srinagar-Kargil road remained closed for 8th consecutive day on Monday following the snowfall and snow avalanches along the Zojila Pass on the road.

The road was closed on April 17 after the fresh snowfall and avalanches occured along the road and buried several vehicles.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the no traffic movement will be allowed on Zojila Pass (Srinagar-Kargil road) on Monday as well due to snow accumulation and shooting stones at several places on the road, adding that the snow clearance work is going on.