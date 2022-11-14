Eight hours of daily power curtailment in Srinagar's non-metered areas, four-and-half hours in metered areas from Tuesday

Srinagar, Nov 14: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday issued a fresh power curtailment schedule for Srinagar in winter period with effect from November 15.
Quoting the new curtailment schedule, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the metered areas will face 4 ½ hours curtailment every day.
As per the new schedule, the metered areas will face curtailment of electricity for one and a half hours in morning, afternoon and evening each.
However, the non-metered areas will face curtailment for the period of eight hours in a day.
The non-metered areas in Srinagar will face two hour curtailment in morning while there will be three hour curtailment each during the day and in the evening.