Eight injured after tempo turns turtle in central Kashmir's Kangan

Kangan, July 3: At least eight persons were injured after a tempo they were travelling in turned turned turtle at Margund area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday.

Reports said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK 10-7721 on way to Srinagar from Kargil to Srinagar met with the accident this morning leaving eight passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Kangan for treatment, from where two of them were referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.