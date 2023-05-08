Eight tourists among 10 stranded near old tunnel in Qazigund after unexpected snowfall

Qazigund, May 08: At least 10 people including 8 tourists got stuck near old tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after an “unexpected snowfall”, officials said on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the tourists got stuck near the tunnel due to the “unexpected snowfall.”
“Among the people who have got stuck include 8 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, driver of the vehicle and its helper,” he said.
Tehsildar Qazigund Khursheed Ahmad Tantray told KNO that the tourists were stuck on B-Top, which is around 20 km above Jawahar Tunnel.
He said a team has been rushed to the spot to rescue them
Meanwhile, authorities have closed Sinthan Pass road for all sorts of traffic in view of the bad weather, while traffic in plying normally on Srinagar-Jammu highway.