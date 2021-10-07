Eight tourists injured as vehicle overturns on Srinagar-Gulmarg road

Srinagar, Oct 7: At least eight tourists were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a nullah on Tangmarg-Gulmarg road in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday evening.
News agency KNO while quoting an official reported that the vehicle was on way from Gulmarg to Srinagar when its driver lost the control and fell into the nullah, resulting in injuries to eight tourists.
The injured tourists were rushed to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, as per the official.
Hospital authorities also confirmed to KNO about the incident and said that the injured tourists are under treatment.