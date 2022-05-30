Eight years of Modi govt: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visits Budgam

During the visit which came on the completion of eight years of the Modi government at the Centre, the union minister also interacted with COVID-19 orphaned children and distributed cheques among the people affected by the pandemic.

As per an official handout, Singh while inaugurating the 10- room double story school building at Ompora for smart class rooms which also comprises of facilities including library and common hall interacted with staff and students and assured that the school building shall be equipped with latest facilities including smart classrooms and solar facility on priority. The union minister also interacted with COVID affected children at Conference Hall Budgam.

He distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000, school bags, Ayushman Bharat (Golden cards), scholarships under Saksham scheme among the beneficiaries who have been adversely hit during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that on the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government, the Centre has launched PM Cares for children, an initiative to reach out to children affected by the pandemic.