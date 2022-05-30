Eight years of Modi govt: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visits Budgam

Srinagar, May 30: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Science, Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday visited Budgam where he inaugurated a newly upgraded smart school building and distributed two-wheelers among the specially-abled and marriage assistance cheques among girls.
During the visit which came on the completion of eight years of the Modi government at the Centre, the union minister also interacted with COVID-19 orphaned children and distributed cheques among the people affected by the pandemic.
As per an official handout, Singh while inaugurating the 10- room double story school building at Ompora for smart class rooms which also comprises of facilities including library and common hall interacted with staff and students and assured that the school building shall be equipped with latest facilities including smart classrooms and solar facility on priority. The union minister also interacted with COVID affected children at Conference Hall Budgam.
He distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000, school bags, Ayushman Bharat (Golden cards), scholarships under Saksham scheme among the beneficiaries who have been adversely hit during the pandemic.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that on the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government, the Centre has launched PM Cares for children, an initiative to reach out to children affected by the pandemic.
He said that the aim of the initiative is to "send a message across the country that the affected children who have lost their parents should not feel orphans".
“They are our own children, and we as a society have collective responsibility to take care of them,” the minister said.
He further said that the Union government is "committed to good governance", and assured all possible support to these children and all other destitute through various schemes and initiatives launched by the central government.
The Minister later witnessed under- 19 inter- Zonal district level finals of different sports events at Sports Stadium Budgam, where he also distributed sports kits and trophies among the participants .
After declaring the games open, the Minister called for proper identification of talent of sports loving youth and their proper training to excel in the particular field.
He urged youth to take part in sports which is provides one of the career options.
Later, the Minister inspected various stalls set up by different departments and distributed skill upliftment certificates among deserving beneficiaries. He distributed authority letters and farming equipments among various farmers on the occasion.
The Minister also distributed scooties , prosthetic aid to the specially-abled and marriage assistance certificates with Rs 50,000 cheque each to girls living Below Poverty Line. He said that the Modi government, on completion of eight years of its service to the nation, "is reaching out to the people with the spirit of 'Seva' that has been the hallmark of PM Modi's regime".
Later, various delegations including DDC and BDC members, Councillors, PRIs, civil society members, traders, youth delegations , political workers and different delegations called upon the minister at Conference Hall Budgam and raised their issues and demands with the minister for prompt redressal.
The minister assured that all their genuine demands shall be looked into on priority. Among others, Chairman DDC Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, DC Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, DDC and BDC Members, President Municipal Council Budgam, District and district officers were present on the occasion.