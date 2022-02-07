EJAC delegation calls on PHE Chief Engineer
Srinagar, Feb 7: A delegation of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) led by its president Mr Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam along with the ITI trained employees called on Chief Engineer, Kashmir, PHE Department Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa on Monday.
A statement of EJAC issued here said that a thorough discussion was held on withholding salary of PHE, ITI trained employees and daily wagers of Srinagar for the last seven months.
“It was made known to the Chief Engineer that due to withholding of the salary, the employees are facing starvation apart from other problems,” the statement said. It said that the PHE Chief Engineer assured the delegation that he was very concerned about the problems faced by these employees and that their genuine issues would be resolved at the earliest and that they would get their salary this month.