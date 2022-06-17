EJAC demands rehabilitation of Centaur Hotel employees

“In another move, the government has acted callously against the hundreds of families of teachers appointed by the Flahi Aam Trust (FAT) by closing the schools run by the Trust without securing the future of the teachers shabnam added. Further displacing the children of FAT schools in the mid-session has affected them psychologically adding to the miseries of the families” he said He added that the decisions have been taken at a time when the unemployment graph in the UT is rising , the price index is going up, and the cost of living is rising beyond proportions. The EJAC expressed its serious concerns and worries as the partial decisions of the government are going to affect the families badly and may lead to their starvation and uncertain future.