EJAC demands rehabilitation of Centaur Hotel employees

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) on Friday demanded the rehabilitation of Centaur Hotel Employees and Falah-e-aam teachers.
In a statement, Senior Trade Union Leader and EJAC President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has expressed disappointment and displeasure over the recent actions of the govt in which the internationally Popular Hotel Centaur has been sealed wherein the future of the families of employees of this hotel appears to be uncertain and dark.
“In another move, the government has acted callously against the hundreds of families of teachers appointed by the Flahi Aam Trust (FAT) by closing the schools run by the Trust without securing the future of the teachers shabnam added. Further displacing the children of FAT schools in the mid-session has affected them psychologically adding to the miseries of the families” he said He added that the decisions have been taken at a time when the unemployment graph in the UT is rising , the price index is going up, and the cost of living is rising beyond proportions. The EJAC expressed its serious concerns and worries as the partial decisions of the government are going to affect the families badly and may lead to their starvation and uncertain future.
The Employees Joint Action Committee has decided to raise its voice against this unsympathetic attitude of the Govt. The EJAC demands complete rehabilitation of the employees of Centaur hotel and the teachers of FAT schools so that the future of the children and families is secured and they live a normal life.