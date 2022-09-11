EJAC demands release of pending salaries

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) in a press statement today strongly urged the government and the concerned authorities to release the all the pending salaries and payments of the employees, both in service as well as retired ones.

While expressing utmost remorse over the lack of funds at treasuries, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that it is high time that the government releases all the pending salaries, wages for in-service employees including all types of temporary workers and daily wagers and also releases all the financial terminal benefits for the retired employees.