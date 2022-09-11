EJAC demands release of pending salaries

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) in a press statement today strongly urged the government and the concerned authorities to release the all the pending salaries and payments of the employees, both in service as well as retired ones.
While expressing utmost remorse over the lack of funds at treasuries, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that it is high time that the government releases all the pending salaries, wages for in-service employees including all types of temporary workers and daily wagers and also releases all the financial terminal benefits for the retired employees.
He said that the employees have not been able to withdraw their hard earned GP funds since the last three months.
Pertinently, the employees often save this money for the marriage purposes of their kins or other essential jobs like construction purposes and even for educational activities of their children but due to shortage of money they are become hopeless and are either cancelling their plans or are postponing them, he added.