EJAC members raise employees issues with CS

Chief Secretary assured the delegation that minimum wages act would be implemented with regard to all kinds of temporary workers timely and also regularization of genuine temporary workers at the feasible time. He also asked for early release of pending wages since 2014 to daily wagers of Tourism Department. Chief Secretary said that all the pending bills of gratuity and GP fund would be cleared upto January 2023; pension would be released to all employees on time and all the pending DPCs would be cleared at the earliest of the respective departments. He also assured that all the vacancies would be filled up in the Education Department and also reorganization of various departments especially Forest Department and also early redressal of grievances of the employees of the Forest Department will be attended to. He also asked for all the employees to fill the HRM online. Meanwhile EJAC is going to hold a meeting in the coming week with Commissioner GAD, Dr. Piyush Singla regarding the welfare of employees of Jammu and Kashmir as per the instructions of Chief Secretary.

The delegation comprised President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, Dr. Manzoor, Mohd. Altaf Handoo, Mohd. Shafi Rather, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Thoker, Mansoor Ahmad Bhat, Mohd. Akbar Dar, Rouf Ahmad Shah, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Arsalan Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad Malik, Zohra Khatoon, Fayaz Ahmad, Asma Jan and others.