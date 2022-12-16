EJAC members raise employees issues with CS

Srinagar, Dec 16: A high level delegation of Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) met Chief Secretary Jammu Kashmir, Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.
Led by president, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, the delegation raised several issues confronted by the employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also had a threadbare discussion on the charter of demands which was already presented before the Chief Secretary in month of February this year. The issues faced by the employees of Jammu and Kashmir were thoroughly elaborated before the CS. Chief Secretary keenly listened to the issues raised and assured the delegation about their early redressal. The delegation exuded optimism and hoped that under the administrative leadership of Arun Kumar Mehta, Jammu & Kashmir will scale new heights. The delegation hoped that besides embarking on new developmental paths, the officer will initiate measures for the redressal of some long pending demands so that the employees heave a sigh of relief.
Chief Secretary assured the delegation that minimum wages act would be implemented with regard to all kinds of temporary workers timely and also regularization of genuine temporary workers at the feasible time. He also asked for early release of pending wages since 2014 to daily wagers of Tourism Department. Chief Secretary said that all the pending bills of gratuity and GP fund would be cleared upto January 2023; pension would be released to all employees on time and all the pending DPCs would be cleared at the earliest of the respective departments. He also assured that all the vacancies would be filled up in the Education Department and also reorganization of various departments especially Forest Department and also early redressal of grievances of the employees of the Forest Department will be attended to. He also asked for all the employees to fill the HRM online. Meanwhile EJAC is going to hold a meeting in the coming week with Commissioner GAD, Dr. Piyush Singla regarding the welfare of employees of Jammu and Kashmir as per the instructions of Chief Secretary.
The delegation comprised President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, Dr. Manzoor, Mohd. Altaf Handoo, Mohd. Shafi Rather, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Thoker, Mansoor Ahmad Bhat, Mohd. Akbar Dar, Rouf Ahmad Shah, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Arsalan Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad Malik, Zohra Khatoon, Fayaz Ahmad, Asma Jan and others.