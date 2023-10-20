EJAC President calls on Chief Secretary

Shabnam urged the Chief Secretary to take a final call on the issue and resolve the issue as a good will gesture.

Shabnam highlighted the problems faced by the ITI trained employees of the Jal Shakti department and urged the Chief Secretary to take the necessary steps for their regularisation and consider the issue more seriously on priority.

Shabnam also urged the Chief Secretary to enhance the wages of all types of daily Wagers and other allied employees to enable them to combat the skyrocketing prices and to make the both ends meet.