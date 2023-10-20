EJAC President calls on Chief Secretary
Srinagar, Oct 20: A delegation of daily wagers led by the president Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam called on the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, a press release said..
The Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam discussed the chronic issue of regularisation of daily wagers with the Chief Secretary and emphasised that ways and means need to be evolved so that the issue is resolved once for all.
These employees have been struggling hard for their regularisation for years together but still the issue is lingering on.
Shabnam urged the Chief Secretary to take a final call on the issue and resolve the issue as a good will gesture.
Shabnam highlighted the problems faced by the ITI trained employees of the Jal Shakti department and urged the Chief Secretary to take the necessary steps for their regularisation and consider the issue more seriously on priority.
Shabnam also urged the Chief Secretary to enhance the wages of all types of daily Wagers and other allied employees to enable them to combat the skyrocketing prices and to make the both ends meet.
The meeting discussed the issues of general employees as well and one more meeting will be convened in the last week of October wherein the issues will be discussed in detail so as to arrive at a possible solution of the problems faced by the employees in general and the daily Wagers and allied employees in particular.
Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam stressed upon the government to resolve the issues and problems faced by the employees as early as possible.