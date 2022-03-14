EJAC president participates in CPEEU protest

Srinagar, Mar 14: EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam Monday participated in a protest staged by the Contingent Paid Education Employees Union (CPEEU) on Monday.
A statement of EJAC issued here said that the protest was led by Abdul Gani Malik at the press enclave in Srinagar.
The statement said that Shabnam participated in the protest and urged the government to release the pending salary of the protesting employees.
He said that the contingent paid employees of the Education Department were working hard on meager wages and were not able to make ends meet amid skyrocketing prices.