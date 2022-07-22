EJAC urges for release of payment of treasury bills of employees

Srinagar, July 22: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) today urged the government to release payment of treasury bills as government employees are not able to withdraw their hard earned GP funds since last three months.
According to a press note, the employees often save this money for the marriage purposes of their kins or other essential jobs. “Even many of these employees use this money for construction purposes and even for educational activities for their children but due to shortage of money they are not able to perform such tasks and are forced to postpone marriage ceremonies and other important activities due to which these employees are facing a lot of trouble.”
Meanwhile the retired employees are not yet been given the additional leave salary arrears as hike of D.A. for retired government employees.
Shabnam urged the JK government especially Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Finance to personally intervene in the matter and release payment from the treasury bills so that these sufferring employees could have a sigh of relief.