EJAC urges Govt to extend deadline for  filing of updated ITRs by employees

Srinagar, Mar 29: Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) has urged the Govt to extend the due date for filing updated ITRs.
In a statement, Senior Trade Union Leader and President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that since a number of employees have incorrectly filed income tax returns and the Govt has given 31 March as the last date to file the updated ITRs, the majority of employees won't be able to file the same in such short span of time as these employees are unaware or have little knowledge about filing ITRs.
Shabnam sought an extension regarding the filing of updated ITRs so that employees won't make any mistakes this time. Meanwhile, the employees get "their salaries for the month of March in April and those employees would face a lot of problems if they would have to file their ITR again due to miscalculation."