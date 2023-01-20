Elaborate security arrangements in place for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

He said as far as the promotions, the non-gazetted migrant KP posts have been referred to Public Service Commission (PSC) for making them gazetted cadre.

To a query about security arrangements for the BJY that entered Jammu yesterday, the LG said that all security measures are in place and the administration will facilitate it smoothly. “Whatever security measures were needed have been taken,” he said.

The LG reiterated that the ongoing drive to vacate State land from the encroachers is against the bi sharks who misused the power and grabbed huge land. “I want to assure the poor and common man that they won’t be touched and that they shouldn’t be afraid,” the LG said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters Secretary Department of Disaster Management Relief and Rehabilitation (DDMRR) Nazim Khan said 930 transit accommodations with lift and generator facilities have been set up at Zewan. “Similar projects are going on at nine other locations across Kashmir for migrant KPs,” he said.