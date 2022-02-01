Elderline 14567 for senior citizens functional in J&K: Police

Jammu, Feb 1: To provide necessary support and help to senior citizen of J&K, an elderline, a national help line, is functional in J&K, Police said Tuesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the helpline in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir government was functional in J&K for the senior citizens.
It said that the helpline is functional since September 2021 with the toll free number 14567.
“The people falling under the old age category are informed to dial 14567 in case of any need for necessary support,” the statement said.