Kashmir
Elderly man crushed to death by train in south Kashmir's Qazigund
Srinagar, Jul 30: A 63-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Badragund area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a retired government employee of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department namely Ghulam Nabi Chopan, son of Abdul Aziz Chopan of Vessu Qazigund was crushed by the train at around 11:00 am, resulting in his on spot death.
It was not known whether he died by suicide, the official said, adding that police has started investigation in this regard.
Station House Officer (SHO) Qazigund, Reshi Irshad also confirmed the incident.