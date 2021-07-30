Elderly man crushed to death by train in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Srinagar, Jul 30: A 63-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Badragund area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a retired government employee of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department namely Ghulam Nabi Chopan, son of Abdul Aziz Chopan of Vessu Qazigund was crushed by the train at around 11:00 am, resulting in his on spot death.

It was not known whether he died by suicide, the official said, adding that police has started investigation in this regard.